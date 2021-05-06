Boenning Scattergood Comments on Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%.

BWFG has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,221 shares of company stock worth $160,886. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

