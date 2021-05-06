Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $80.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.