Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Issued By Piper Sandler

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for loanDepot in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

