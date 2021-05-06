Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $264.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,572 shares of company stock valued at $94,782,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

