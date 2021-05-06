Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

