Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cerner by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 981.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

