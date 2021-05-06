iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

