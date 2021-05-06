Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,902,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vector Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,420 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 358,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vector Group stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

