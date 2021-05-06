Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,303,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $192.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $194.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

