Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 16,202 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NCR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NCR by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after buying an additional 677,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NCR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCR shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.