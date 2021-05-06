Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 34,105 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,105 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

NYSE:HLF opened at $47.48 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

