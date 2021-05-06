Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 416.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $226.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $613.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

