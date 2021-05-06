Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $599,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 319,960 shares worth $19,799,413. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

