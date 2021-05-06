Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 34,006 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2,535.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in UGI by 16.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 435,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth $317,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,588,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UGI by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.