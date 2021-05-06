Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 7,743.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

