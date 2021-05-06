Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 867.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

