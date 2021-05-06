NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 588.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $971,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

NYSE BXP opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

