Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 931.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 298,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

