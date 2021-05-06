NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 15,700 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $131.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.10.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.