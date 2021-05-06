Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Shares of UA opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

