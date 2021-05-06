CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $605.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.