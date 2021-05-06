CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $605.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Earnings History for CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

