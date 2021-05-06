Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Continental Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 338.5%.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

