Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CSVI opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Services has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.
