Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSVI opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Services has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

