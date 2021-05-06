Secured Income Fund Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:SSIF)

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Secured Income Fund stock opened at GBX 59.90 ($0.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.05. Secured Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.50 ($1.13).
Secured Income Fund Company Profile
