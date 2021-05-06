Morgan Stanley Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $337.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $337.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.13.

PayPal stock opened at $247.40 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

