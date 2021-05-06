Westpac Banking Co. (WBK) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.45 on July 6th

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4497 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Westpac Banking has decreased its dividend by 83.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:WBK opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

WBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westpac Banking stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 158.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

