Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $163.93 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $170.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

