Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 39,557 Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWTR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Shares of Vidler Water Resources stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

