Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

ETB stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.