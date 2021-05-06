Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
ETB stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
