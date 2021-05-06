MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.