The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $41.00

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

KHC has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,900 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.