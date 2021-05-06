Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE:EFT opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.32.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
