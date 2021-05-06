The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.95 million, a PE ratio of -422.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

