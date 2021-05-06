Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.08% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.37.

UBER opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

