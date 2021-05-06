FY2021 EPS Estimates for Criteo S.A. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Criteo in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93.

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. Criteo has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 963.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 242,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949 over the last ninety days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.