Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $86.14 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.59.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.