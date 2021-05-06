Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $127.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.68.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,878,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

