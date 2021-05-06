Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $290.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $308.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $310.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.