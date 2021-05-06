Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.
DHY stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
