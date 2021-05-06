NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $13.07 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.09% of Abiomed worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $300.79 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

