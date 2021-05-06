NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $2,352,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $3,857,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bilibili by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

BILI stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

