Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 703,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $45,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Foley Trasimene Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

