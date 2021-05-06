Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. 10X Sells 27,500 Shares

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $21,600.00.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

