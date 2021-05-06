Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRU. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.80. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.