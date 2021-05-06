Truist Securities Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $124.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.22.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

