FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Reduced by Piper Sandler

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $294.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.92. The company has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $318.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock valued at $609,262,161. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

