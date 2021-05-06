Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Loop Capital

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Shares of WDC opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 25.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

