Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $328.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $240.29 and a 12 month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

