Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.54 Million Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Choice Hotels International worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $110.58 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $115.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average of $104.63.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $704,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,278.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Insiders sold a total of 43,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,452 over the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

