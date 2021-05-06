Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.63 million-$150.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.52 million.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.68.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

